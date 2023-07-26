New Temporary speed reductions to increase safety for Coromandel - Waka Kotahi

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 10:11

Over the next 6 to 8 weeks Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will introduce temporary speed reductions for sections of State Highway 25 (SH25) to manage safety risks due to an increase in traffic.

Since the closure of State Highway 25A between KÅpÅ« and Hikuai in late January following severe weather events, traffic has increased on SH25 as travellers use the highway to get to and from the east coast of the peninsula.

"We’ve listened to concerns about the impact of increased traffic travelling at high speeds through local communities, in areas where there are pedestrians and cyclists and near schools/kura and marae," says Cara Lauder, System Manager Waikato for Waka Kotahi.

"The community is also concerned about the increased risk of crashes and near misses on the narrow sections of road so we’re reducing speeds through the many small communities and along the winding sections along the Thames coast."

A small change in speed can make a big difference to the outcome of a crash.

"New speeds of 50km/h, 60km/h and 80km/h will be introduced along much of the 54-kilometre route between Thames and Coromandel, and at a number of locations on the east coast, which should make it safer," Ms Lauder says.

The new speeds will come into force in each location as signage is installed.

SH25A was the main route to the eastern side of the peninsula, with around 3000 vehicles using it on a daily basis before it was closed.

Traffic data shows an increase of 20%, or around 500 vehicles per day south of WhangamatÄ, which supports anecdotal evidence Waka Kotahi has received of substantial increases along the west coast.

"Even an increase of 1000 vehicles per day would make a significant impact on the Thames coast, because of the many small communities and narrow winding sections along the coast," Ms Lauder says.

Currently, speed limits are highly variable on the west coast, with speed limits of 50, 70, 80 and 100km/h depending on the location.

Waka Kotahi has worked closely with the Thames-Coromandel District Council to consider the wider impacts of the proposed safer speed limits on the local roading network.

On the east coast two new reduced speed zones are being introduced at Coroglen and Te Rerenga, and existing reduced speed zones will be lowered at KÅpÅ«, KÅ«aotunu, Wharekaho and WhangamatÄ.

Additional edge marker posts, cats’ eyes, curve warning signs and road markings will also be installed to make the road safer, particularly at night.

"By making the road safer for everyone, we are minimising the risk and severity of crashes and consequent disruption to traffic, particularly along the narrow and windy sections of the road.

"We are committed to improving road safety and are making these changes to ensure speed limits fit the current use and conditions of the road," Ms Lauder says.

In addition we are continuing recovery and maintenance work, and scheduling this to minimise impacts on road users, landowners and communities.

The temporary speed reductions will be removed once the bridge reconnecting SH25A is open.