TLC scholarship available to local students

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 10:26

High school students from around the King Country and Central Plateau regions are encouraged to apply for The Lines Company’s (TLC) Inspiring Local Minds Scholarship.

Each worth up to $6,000 over three years, the scholarship programme provides three local school leavers with a supportive financial boost to help them pursue further education or training.

Applications open Tuesday, 1 August for the 2024 academic year for school graduates who live locally or have attended local schools. Application forms are available online at thelinescompany.co.nz and from high schools throughout the King Country and Central Plateau.

TLC chief executive Mike Fox says the programme is an excellent way TLC can support young people and grow local talent.

"Supporting the future of the communities we operate in by actively investing in the development of local talent is a vital part of growing our local workforce and our industry," says Fox.

"Our scholarship programme aims to assist and empower rangatahi on our network to take their first steps towards education or training outside of high school, which relates to skill sets sought after by TLC."

"Our team of around 140 people boasts a range of diverse expertise, from accountants, engineers and administration staff to line mechanics, project managers and communications professionals. Maintaining our network requires a wide range of skills and by offering these scholarships, we aim to help equip the next generation of skilled workers with the opportunity to succeed."

As well as financial support, the TLC Inspiring Local Minds Scholarship could provide recipients with mentoring and work experience opportunities during holidays.

Scholarship applications close on Thursday, 31 August. All short-listed applicants will attend a face-to-face interview during September with a selection panel. The three scholarship awardees will be announced later this year.