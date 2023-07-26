Laboratory workers at Awanui Labs on strike for a week - APEX

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 11:01

Laboratory Workers at SCL Labs - part of Awanui Labs - in the South Island and Wellington region will strike on Friday 28th July 2023.

This strike will be a full withdrawal of labour for all APEX members - including scientists, technicians and phlebotomists - at all medical laboratories and collection centres from the Wellington region south, except for Canterbury Health Labs at Christchurch hospital and the lab at Grey hospital on the West Coast which are run by Te Whatu Ora. The strike also includes the Awanui Lab in Hawkes Bay.

At mediated bargaining on 12 July Awanui made a pay offer of 5% for a one-year term.

‘This was almost worse than when the business had made no offer at all,’ said Advocacy Lead David Munro today. ‘Until they made an offer there was at least the hope that the business was thinking carefully about a package that could settle this dispute. Instead, they made an offer that does not even lift Awanui rates to the pay rates currently being paid to Te Whatu Ora laboratory workers, and who are themselves in bargaining for an increase in rates. It’s just a kick in the guts to this underpaid and fatigued workforce’, Mr Munro continued. ‘These workers are the heroes that got New Zealand through the pandemic whilst their employer made massive profits from Covid testing. All they got for that was a thank-you from the Prime Minister. What they really need more is a pay offer to settle this dispute.’

APEX represents more than 80% of the workforce who fall within the coverage of the collective agreement.

Life Preserving Services Agreements have been made for those hospital labs where a union member must be available during the strike in the event of a life, limb, or possibility of permanent disability, medical crisis event.

Plans are in place for further strike action in August.

Pickets will be held on 28 July 2023 as follows:

Southland/Invercargill

- Friday 28th July 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, 169 Don Street Bleeding Centre, Invercargill

Dunedin

- Friday 28th 12:00 PM in the Octagon

Wellington

- Friday 28th 12:30 PM Wellington Regional Hospital, 49 Riddiford Street, Newtown

Christchurch

- Friday 28th July 12:00 PM, Northfield Collection Centre Level 0 Northfield Business Park, 60 Langdons Road, Papanui

Nelson

- Friday 28th 12:30 PM on Waimea Road opposite Nelson Hospital ED.

Timaru

- Friday 28th July 12:00 PM, on the corner of Dee St and Theodosia St, Timaru