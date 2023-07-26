Auckland Zoo to introduce new ticketing options from 1 August

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 11:05

Auckland Zoo is introducing some new ticketing options with more flexibility to help meet rising costs and reduce our [the Zoo’s] reliance on ratepayer funding while maintaining subsidised entry fees for people in our local communities.

This follows four years of reduced ticket pricing while building the now multi-award winning South East Asia Jungle Track - the Zoo’s biggest ever development.

The changes, which come into effect on 1 August, include peak and off-peak tickets and cheaper ‘book-in-advance’ options for Aucklanders. Children under four years remain free and there are no changes to annual pass membership fees or school visits.

As part of TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) - a Council-Controlled Organisation - the Zoo has to do its part to help TAU reach its target saving of $34.5m for the 2023/24 financial year, which means we can no longer subsidise entry fees for New Zealanders visiting from outside of Auckland.

"Times like these are really challenging for not-for-profit organisations like the Zoo. We have to find new ways to continue to effectively deliver our wildlife conservation mission. The ongoing support and trust of our local communities is vital to us, and I am very pleased that Aucklanders can still visit us at the lower price we introduced in 2018 when work on the South East Asia Jungle Track began. They can even visit for less than it is currently - as long as they now book in advance!", says Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley.

New Zealanders living outside of Auckland that visit will pay the same price as international visitors; $35/adult and $20/child during peak- days (-weekends, school, and public holidays), and a new price of $29/adult and $16.50/child for off-peak days.

Benefits for Aucklanders

Auckland residents will continue to be able to visit for the same current adult ($24) and child ($13) prices during peak visitation periods - they’ll just need to book a day in advance (by Midnight the day prior).

Aucklanders who book in advance and also choose off-peak, will pay the lower price of $19 for an adult, and $11 for a child (4-14 years). The Zoo will continue its community ticket programme, which - in partnership with local community groups - offers free entry for people and groups not in a position to access normal or subsidised Zoo tickets. Auckland visitors can also purchase fully flexible tickets (valid for up to three months) that they can use any

day of the week - peak or off-peak, for $29/adult and $16.50/child. Aucklanders who purchase tickets on the day of their visit will now pay $29/adult and $16.50/child on peak days, and $24/adult and $14 child for off-peak days.

"Although the costs of running the Zoo and caring for our animals have risen significantly in recent times, we have tried to keep visiting us as affordable as possible, with this new approach in how we price our tickets. Cheaper tickets on off-peak days will also hopefully reduce some of the pressure the local area experiences currently on our peak days - which will be a better experience for everyone," explains Kevin.

Auckland Zoo, now recognised as one of the world’s leading modern zoos and a winner of national and international awards for its animal habitats, visitor experiences and conservation mahi, remains one of the most affordable accredited zoo experiences in Australasia.

"As a not-for-profit, all of the revenue we make from ticket sales goes back directly into supporting the running of the Zoo - from caring for the animals, to the many and varied conservation projects that we’re part of, including vital breed-for-release programmes for endangered endemic wildlife, conservation education programmes, and other activities that enable us to deliver on our mission ‘to bring people together to build a future for wildlife," says Kevin.