UCOL Manawatu Open Day 2023

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 12:49

UCOL | Te PÅ«kenga ManawatÅ« will be opening its doors to potential students for its annual Open Day on Wednesday 2 August.

Open Day is an opportunity for anyone who is considering tertiary study to find out about UCOL’s programme offerings and get a taste of UCOL life. UCOL is expecting over 650 secondary school students to attend. The campus is open for anyone considering entering tertiary study, a return to study, or professional development options to take a look around.

Attendees will be able to tour the learning spaces, chat with UCOL’s expert lecturers, and explore the range of study options.

In a new twist on open day, UCOL is running a scavenger hunt. Attendees will find out more about UCOL’s study options by visiting the different programme information booths to find the answers to the scavenger hunt questions. People who complete the answers will go into the draw to win a pair of Technics noise-cancelling, wireless headphones.

Between checking out the programme booths and touring the facilities, visitors can take snaps in the photo booth and enjoy a free barbecue lunch and popcorn. Scoop Truck and Lil Orbs will also be on campus, selling ice cream and donuts.

Subject areas that people will be able to explore include:

- nursing

- social services

- applied science and medical imaging

- exercise and wellness

- creative media

- early childhood education

- business and accounting

- information and communication technology

- automotive and mechanical engineering

- plumbing, gasfitting, and drainlaying

- carpentry and joinery

- construction and architecture

- hairdressing and beauty

- music

- languages and culture (including te reo MÄori)

- cookery and hospitality

- veterinary nursing and aninal care

For anyone who can’t come on the day, UCOL has an online virtual tour, which people can view anytime to get a feel for the campus. Take the tour at virtualtour.ucol.ac.nz.

When: Wednesday 2 August, 9am to 2.00pm

Where: UCOL ManawatÅ«, 18 Princess Street, Palmerston North