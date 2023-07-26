Hawke's Bay Regional Council confirms lower rates increase and recovery charge for 2023-2024

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 15:21

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council confirms lower rates increase alongside recovery charge for 2023-2024. The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has today confirmed its rate increase which strikes a balance between keeping rates increases contained where it could, as well as resourcing for unplanned cyclone work.

It has confirmed an average rates increase of 6 percent for 2023-2024, for business-as-usual work, substantially down from the 14.5 percent increase forecast in their Long Term Plan 2021-2031.

In addition to the rates increase, the Regional Council have also introduced a regional cyclone recovery charge. This consists of a fixed charge of $55 and a variable rate based on land value.

The rates together with the additional charge are part of the Regional Council’s Annual Plan 2023-2024 which was adopted at today’s council meeting. The actual rate increases will vary from property to property.

The cyclone recovery charge will raise an additional $5.88 million (including GST) to help cover unplanned response and recovery costs that are not expected to be covered by other sources.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the Council has been very mindful of what the community has been and is still going through. "Many people continue to face emotional and financial stress as well as increased cost-of-living pressures which we wanted to consider this when setting the budget. While we have planned as best as we could, there are still a lot of unknowns as the region rebuilds itself."

The Regional Council undertook community engagement from 16 June to 2 July 2023 to share the tough choices faced and how staff are working differently after Cyclone Gabrielle. Feedback was received through 87 submissions made from across Hawke’s Bay.

While there is much to do, tremendous progress has been made in the last five months repairing the region’s flood infrastructure and removing waste. Chair Ormsby says "Regional Council staff and contractors have worked incredibly hard and much has been achieved by working in collaboration with others to get our region back on its feet."

The Regional Council’s recovery work for 2023-2024 includes technical assessments to support land categorisation, reviewing and rethinking flood protection, boosting Civil Defence capacity, cleaning up silt and waste, and supporting rural and primary sectors and our environment with tree planting and science expertise.

Rates invoices will be issued next month (August).

If people are struggling to pay their rates due to the cyclone, they are encouraged to contact the Regional Council team on 06 835 9200 or 0800 10 88 38 or info@hbrc.govt.nz.