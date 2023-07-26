50-day countdown to Maori Language Week 2023 - Maori Language Commission

|
One million speakers of te reo MÄori are needed by 2040 to safeguard Aotearoa New Zealand’s indigenous language and that’s why one million people are being mobilised to mark MÄori Language Week in September. A 50-day countdown to the MÄori Language Moment | Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori was launched by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori today.
"For a moment at 12pm on Thursday 14th September we want 1 million of us celebrating te reo in any way we want, from wherever we are," said chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.
"The MÄori Language Moment | Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori marks the moment when the MÄori Language Petition was presented to parliament. Previously banned and made socially unacceptable in its own land, our language was in its darkest days when 30,000+ people from all walks of life mobilised to save it."
Mr Apanui says Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori is a moment for schools, organisations, individuals, and workplaces to celebrate and take part in. It’s nearly 36 years since te reo MÄori was made an official language of Aotearoa which saw the establishment of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori. Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori successfully mobilised 1 million people in 2020 and 2021, being named the International Public Relations Association’s Supreme global award by an international jury.
"Te reo MÄori is New Zealand's language and a language for all New Zealanders. Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori has played a big part in making the language accessible to people across Aotearoa New Zealand. This gives us hope of achieving the goal of one million speakers of te reo MÄori by 2040."
Those wishing to participate in Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori are urged to join the movement by signing up on reomaori.co.nz. There, people can upload their "moment", and share why they’re learning te reo MÄori. Users who signed up for previous MÄori Language Moments can also head to Reo MÄori to update their information in time for Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.
Te reo MÄori resources to help you prepare for MÄori Language Week are available on the reomaori.co.nz website. These include language toolkits, ideas on what you can do for Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, how to print your own Kia Kaha Te Reo MÄori hoodies, and more.
