50-day countdown to Maori Language Week 2023 - Maori Language Commission

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 16:08

One million speakers of te reo MÄori are needed by 2040 to safeguard Aotearoa New Zealand’s indigenous language and that’s why one million people are being mobilised to mark MÄori Language Week in September. A 50-day countdown to the MÄori Language Moment | Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori was launched by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori today.

"For a moment at 12pm on Thursday 14th September we want 1 million of us celebrating te reo in any way we want, from wherever we are," said chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"The MÄori Language Moment | Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori marks the moment when the MÄori Language Petition was presented to parliament. Previously banned and made socially unacceptable in its own land, our language was in its darkest days when 30,000+ people from all walks of life mobilised to save it."

Mr Apanui says Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori is a moment for schools, organisations, individuals, and workplaces to celebrate and take part in. It’s nearly 36 years since te reo MÄori was made an official language of Aotearoa which saw the establishment of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori. Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori successfully mobilised 1 million people in 2020 and 2021, being named the International Public Relations Association’s Supreme global award by an international jury.

"Te reo MÄori is New Zealand's language and a language for all New Zealanders. Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori has played a big part in making the language accessible to people across Aotearoa New Zealand. This gives us hope of achieving the goal of one million speakers of te reo MÄori by 2040."

Share your Moment

Those wishing to participate in Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori are urged to join the movement by signing up on reomaori.co.nz. There, people can upload their "moment", and share why they’re learning te reo MÄori. Users who signed up for previous MÄori Language Moments can also head to Reo MÄori to update their information in time for Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.

Resources

Te reo MÄori resources to help you prepare for MÄori Language Week are available on the reomaori.co.nz website. These include language toolkits, ideas on what you can do for Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, how to print your own Kia Kaha Te Reo MÄori hoodies, and more.