50-day countdown to Maori Language Week 2023 - Maori Language Commission

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 16:08

One million speakers of te reo Māori are needed by 2040 to safeguard Aotearoa New Zealand’s indigenous language and that’s why one million people are being mobilised to mark Māori Language Week in September. A 50-day countdown to the Māori Language Moment | Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori was launched by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori today.

"For a moment at 12pm on Thursday 14th September we want 1 million of us celebrating te reo in any way we want, from wherever we are," said chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"The Māori Language Moment | Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori marks the moment when the Māori Language Petition was presented to parliament. Previously banned and made socially unacceptable in its own land, our language was in its darkest days when 30,000+ people from all walks of life mobilised to save it."

Mr Apanui says Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori is a moment for schools, organisations, individuals, and workplaces to celebrate and take part in. It’s nearly 36 years since te reo Māori was made an official language of Aotearoa which saw the establishment of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori. Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori successfully mobilised 1 million people in 2020 and 2021, being named the International Public Relations Association’s Supreme global award by an international jury.

"Te reo Māori is New Zealand's language and a language for all New Zealanders. Te Wiki o te Reo Māori has played a big part in making the language accessible to people across Aotearoa New Zealand. This gives us hope of achieving the goal of one million speakers of te reo Māori by 2040."

Share your Moment

Those wishing to participate in Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori are urged to join the movement by signing up on reomaori.co.nz. There, people can upload their "moment", and share why they’re learning te reo Māori. Users who signed up for previous Māori Language Moments can also head to Reo Māori to update their information in time for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Resources

Te reo Māori resources to help you prepare for Māori Language Week are available on the reomaori.co.nz website. These include language toolkits, ideas on what you can do for Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori, how to print your own Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori hoodies, and more.