Million-dollar drug ring busted in Hawke's Bay - NZ Police

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 16:10

Nine people are before the courts and a large amount of drugs have been seized after a significant Police operation focusing on disrupting organised crime in the Hawke’s Bay and Auckland area.

The Eastern District Police Organised Crime Unit executed a series of search warrants across Hawke’s Bay and Auckland relating to the operation, resulting in the disruption of a major drug distribution network with links to organised crime groups in Auckland.

On Friday 21 July, a series of search warrants were executed in Hawke’s Bay and Auckland where a significant amount of cash, drugs and firearms were seized.

Also, as part of the operation, Police stopped a vehicle on State Highway 5 and nearly 10 kilograms of cannabis were located and seized.

The driver was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

Overall, as a result of the operation, Police seized 30 kilograms of cannabis, a quantity of MDMA and cocaine, three firearms including a pump action shotgun, and approximately $200,000 cash.

The Central District Asset Recovery unit also restrained four properties, eight vehicles and other valuable assets including gold.

Nine people are currently before the courts on a variety of charges including possession of cannabis for supply, possession of MDMA for supply and possession of cocaine as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Eastern Police arrested six people aged between 27 and 65.

They are due to reappear in Napier District Court on Wednesday 9 August.

Auckland Police arrested three people aged between 22 and 67.

They are due to reappear in Manakau District Court on Wednesday 16 August.

Eastern District Organised Unit Officer in Charge, Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy said "This has been an ongoing investigation in Hawke’s Bay over several months.

The amount of money they are making and the assets they are collecting are concerning."

Police Central Asset Recovery Unit Officer in Charge, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer said "Operation Overlord is an illustration of the length’s individuals go to in obtaining cannabis for on-sale, and an indication of the scale of demand.

Well organised and prolific drug dealing offenders inevitably channel their illicit funds into assets for their own personal gain.

Removing this product and the assets derived from the sale of illicit drugs ensures the community are safe and the risk to their wellbeing is reduced".