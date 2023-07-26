Critical safety turnaround open ahead of schedule near Cambridge - NZTA

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 16:46

The first turnaround bay, which is part of crucial safety improvements underway on State Highway 1 between Cambridge and Piarere, has been completed.

The turnaround, at the intersection of SH1 and Hydro Road, was finished ahead of schedule, despite working within a tight timeframe.

"We’re delighted to be able to reopen this intersection to the public ahead of time. The J Swap Contractors team have worked very hard to get this finished to a high standard within a challenging timeframe," says Waka Kotahi Regional Manager of Infrastructure Delivery, Jo Wilton.

Ms Wilton also credits the support and patience of the community.

"To construct something like this on a state highway isn’t a straightforward operation and despite our best efforts, disruption was inevitable.

"The community, in particular the neighbouring residents, have showed patience and understanding throughout and we have really appreciated their support."

The work was timed to be completed ahead of Ariki Street over the KarÄpiro Dam closing on 31 July and Ms Wilton thanks Mercury for their ongoing cooperation, which enabled this work to happen in a shorter timeframe while Ariki Street was available as a detour route.

Now that the turnaround is complete, the intersection returns to its usual operation - with drivers able to turn both left and right, in and out of Hydro Road at SH1.

"The right turn out of Hydro Road onto SH1 will remain in place until the next turnaround north of Hickey Road is constructed later in the year. At that point, the right turn out of Hydro Road will permanently close (but the right turn in will remain)."

The focus now shifts to the design and build of two more turnarounds, north of Hickey Road as mentioned above and at Keeley’s Reserve.

Once the turnarounds are in place, further flexible median barriers can be installed, starting with barriers between Hydro Road and the end of the Waikato Expressway. Flexible median barriers prevent head-on collisions and already the 4km of median barrier installed further south near Piarere has proven its worth, with many hits which could have otherwise been serious crashes.

Ms Wilton says the turnarounds and flexible median safety barriers are key features of the safety improvements underway on this stretch of highway.

"While you may need to drive a bit further to get to a turnaround, they offer a much safer right turning option for getting off and onto the highway and will provide better safety for people living and using the route."

Further updates will be provided to the community ahead of any future work.