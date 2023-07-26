Tourism industry welcomes progress on easier border travel with Australia

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 20:03

Tourism Industry Aotearoa welcomes today’s announcement by the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand that work will begin on considering more seamless travel across the Tasman.

Chief executive Rebecca Ingram says that on the anniversary of our Closer Economic Relations agreement, it is great to hear an expert panel will look at border settings, reporting back in a year’s time.

"The tourism industry on both sides of the Tasman is motivated to work with our governments to make this experience easier, something which would benefit business and holiday visitors.

"We recognise that it’s not without complexity and it’s important to balance security needs with desires to reduce barriers.

"However, technology is fast moving and can be used to make the experience of crossing the Tasman quicker and easier," she says.

The announcement today not only marked the 40th anniversary of CER but also the 50th anniversary of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement.

Ms Ingram says both countries "have much to benefit and celebrate together and today’s announcement is very much in the spirit of continuing to work in partnership".