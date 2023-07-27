A shift in thinking for two coastal roads in Hurunui

Thursday, 27 July, 2023 - 09:47

How golfers get to Amberley Golf Course is being reviewed. Rapid erosion is winning the battle against time for the future of a section of Golf Links Road, which is experiencing significant erosion and inundation due to overtopping of the beach ridge.

At Hurunui District Council’s July meeting on Tuesday, the decision to investigate a new road alignment for Golf Links Road was debated, which sits just north of Amberley Beach settlement. Future access to the golf course, Waimaiaia Reserve and the Waipara River boundary is being investigated via Webbs Road and Hursley Terrace, following the river boundary through private land and onto the golf course, to re-join the existing Golf Links Road, is one of the options. The other option being considered proposes to extend the road from Grierson Avenue, through private land, across a wetland, to the southern boundary of the Golf Club. Since last November public meetings have provided opportunities for community input into road alignment options. Currently, the road is re-graded as soon as practicable after weather events, however this is not a sustainable long-term approach.

Council has agreed to investigate the estimated cost of both proposed road realignments, including consenting and construction, plus the cost to acquire land, and for Officers to report back to the August 29 Council meeting. Amberley Golf Course has been at Golf Links Road since 1954, founded in 1922 when it was opposite Amberley House on SH1, before it was moved to the Amberley Domain, then Lawcocks Road.

"The golf course is an important part of our community, we have got to do whatever we can to take them with us on this journey," said South Ward Councillor Garry Jackson. Further north, Claverley Road has also been suffering the effect of coastal erosion. This road is the only public access to three farms, and KiwiRail’s coastal line runs parallel to the road, right beside the coast. An approximate 50 metre section of the road was eroded by king tides in late June and early July 2023. Since 2018, sea erosion has been documented on several occasions, causing road damage, rock movement, and bank erosion.

Intervention steps have been taken in the past to protect the road, but it is now at a point where a long-term solution is needed.

Meetings involving Council staff, a Contractor and KiwiRail Engineers, a local Councillor and affected landowners have taken place on site this year to discuss the situation and possible solutions. Chief Operations Officer Dan Harris says KiwiRail will now work out the design to protect the rail. From there, options for a new road can be looked at. "We are working with KiwiRail the best we can, we will have no clear direction before they have made their assessment." Nearby archaeological sites will also be taken into consideration. Mayor Marie Black said collaboration is key. "I believe together we can work through this, that is how we will gain the best outcome."