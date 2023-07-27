The Alternative Commentary Collective launches Court Session

Thursday, 27 July, 2023 - 12:47

Netball fans nationwide can relive the electrifying moments of the Netball World Cup 2023 through the Alternative Commentary Collective (ACC) newest podcast, Court Session - A Netty Podcast, hosted by former Silver Ferns players Erena Mikaere and Sam Winders.

The dynamic professional netball duo will deliver six podcast episodes, showcasing the freshest action from on and off the court. Netball fanatics can listen to Court Session for the latest news, updates, and highlights from Netball World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Mikaere and Winders will take fans on an adrenaline-pumping journey through the highs and lows of the competition. From jaw-dropping plays to surprising upsets, you’ll hear it all with a slice of the ridiculous from two of the biggest characters in the game.

After an epic professional netball career spanning 12 years, Mikaere is excited to bring her wealth of netball knowledge to listeners: "The Netball World Cup is a global stage where legends are made, and Sam and I are both looking forward to diving deep into the action. With 16 teams battling it out for the top spot, we are going to see it all - tears, triumph, and ultimately one winner, GO THE SILVER FERNS!! We’ll be with our listeners all the way through," she says.

With 47 Silver Ferns caps under her belt, Winders is no stranger to playing on a world stage and she’s excited to be behind the mic bringing her expert insight and analysis to Kiwis: "Listeners can expect some awesome insights and wickedly entertaining banter as Erena and I take you through the 10 days of fierce competition."

Mike Lane, General Manager - The ACC, says the team is excited to be covering professional netball once again, and couldn't be more stoked to have Mikaere and Winders on board.

"Erena and Sam proved that they are just as dynamic behind the microphone as they are on the court during commentary of the Constellation Cup for The ACC last year. At The ACC we are all about having a fresh, humorous, unique perspective on sport, and we can’t wait to hear Erena and Sam’s unfiltered take on the Silver Ferns World Cup campaign through Court Sessions" he says.

You can listen to the first episode of Court Session now via iHeartRadio and The ACC. More episodes will be released throughout the Netball World Cup.