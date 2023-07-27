Last chance for Aug 2nd Comedy Night

Thursday, 27 July, 2023 - 13:04

We're just one week away from 2023's last COMEDY @ THE SQUADRON! Once again, we're teaming up with The Classic Comedy Club, NZ's Home of Live Comedy, to set the RNZYS alight with laughter.

This time, we're bringing an entirely new ensemble of high-tier comedy to our stage: MC Brendon Green, Andrew Clay, Lana Walters, and Brendhan Lovegrove. Each of these renowned comedians brings a unique style and riotous humor that you won't want to miss.

Be sure to get yours and your friends tickets now while they last!

Purchase Tickets Now!

Brendon Green (MC): Brendon Green brings a warm and friendly energy to every room he's in. Combining hilarious jokes, world class storytelling, and an authentic emotional honesty, he is a treat for every kind of comedy fan. A great MC and a favourite feature act, he has honed his comedy skills on stages all over the world. Learn more about Brendon's incredible journey in comedy here.

Andrew Clay: He is one of New Zealand’s best stand up comedians, and he should be, he’s been doing it for longer than just about anybody else! He's played everywhere from combat zones to prisons, from cancer wards to cruise ships. He's still as sharp and raw as he was when he completed his comedy apprenticeship 20 years ago in Australia. Read more about Andrew here here.

Lana Walters: One of the shining lights on the local professional circuit, Lana Walters is a rising star whose comedy skill and infectious energy are rapidly making her a fan favourite. Captivating audiences with her unique blend of humour, Lana is one to watch out for as she continues to ascend through the comedic ranks. Discover more about Lana here.

Brendhan Lovegrove: A powerhouse of comedy, Brendhan Lovegrove is a multi-award-winning act who has cemented his place as a top headliner on the New Zealand circuit. Renowned for his electric stage presence and raw comedic prowess, he has been the recipient of numerous NZ Comedy Awards. Learn more about Brendhan's incredible journey in comedy here.

Here's what you need to know:

Event: Comedy @ The Squadron

Date: Wednesday, August 2nd

Time: Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7:30PM

Location: Squadron Ballroom, RNZYS

Price: $40 for members, $50 for guests

You can also enjoy a delicious food menu on the night, provided by Executive Chef Campbell White. Our full menu, along with the option to pre-order your meals, is available on our website.

We suggest you purchase your tickets ASAP!