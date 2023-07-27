Florists bloom in their efforts to reduce waste to landfill - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 27 July, 2023 - 15:20

It’s Plastic Free July, the global movement helping people be part of the solution to the plastic pollution. A great way to get inspired is to learn from others. Wild River and Co boutique floral studio owners Erin Connolly and Zahida M’Raiagh have been blooming in their sustainability efforts to send less waste to landfill.

Despite outwardly appearing green and natural, their industry usually generates a lot of waste. But the Hamilton Kirikiriroa florists are doing their bit to keep rubbish from landfill.

Outside of their floristry business, Connolly and M’Raiagh aim to live sustainably from using reusable cups and containers to actively generating less rubbish at home.

They said it felt natural to bring those values into their business.

"We care about the planet and think it’s important to do our bit to preserve it. A lot of what we source comes from nature. We want to look after that environment so we can continue to provide a natural product and maintain as much beauty as we can," said Connolly.

Fresh flowers that don’t get sold, or have passed their fresh point, will be hung in store and used in dried arrangements they make themselves. Fresh flower offcuts are separated from general waste for composting.

They source recycled paper to wrap bouquets, and reuse large tins, donated by customers and local schools, for floral arrangements.

"If you have a surplus of tins around home, we will definitely make use of them," she said.

Scrap paper is saved and used as packing to protect couriered items. When in season, the women purchase locally from growers in the Waikato.

"Everything comes in a bucket, with no plastic packaging. We return the bucket for new blooms and keep that going for as long as the season allows.

"We are always looking for new and inventive ways to reduce waste and become more sustainable."

It’s noticed, with many customers coming back to them because of the efforts they make to create a green space.

"Customers appreciate us doing our bit to function in a more sustainable way, especially with the tins and how we use them. That’s something we have been doing since we started five years ago and will continue to do," said Connolly.

"We are really proud of what we have done so far to grow and change, and be more sustainable within the floristry industry, and will continue in those efforts to help fight the landfill."

Click here to hear stories from more of Hamilton waste minimisation champions.