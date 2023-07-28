Upgraded walking track to link to Te Araroa Trail - Waitomo District Council

Friday, 28 July, 2023 - 11:00

Construction on a walking track spanning the length of Te KÅ«iti is well underway.

Waitomo District Council contractors recently started work on creating a new walking track and upgrading the existing track that follows Mangaokewa Stream through Te KÅ«iti.

A new track has also been formed at Brook Park which leads to the PÄ site Motakiora.

The new track will link up and form part of the Te Araroa Trail which enters through Brook Park and will follow the river from Te Kumi Road through to the existing river track and continue from Ahoroa Ford onto Waitete Road, and along the river to Mangaokewa Reserve.

The internationally recognised Te Araroa Trail is a continuous 3000 km walking track traversing the length of New Zealand from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

Council’s walkway project is being financed by Central Government's Three Waters Better Off Funding and the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF), which also includes provision for operational expenses to lessen the ongoing financial impact of ratepayers.

Last year Council was successful in obtaining funding from the TIF for an upgrade and extension of the walkway and improving the signage and storytelling of Motakiora and Brook Park.

Coupled with Council’s allocated Better Off Funding, it means the project can be completed without having to rely on rates income.

Informational upgrades for Brook Park and Motakiora will form the second part of the project and will include cultural and informational signage boards.

Council staff have been working with the Brook Park Incorporated Society and NgÄti RÅrÄ to develop the cultural and informational aspects.

Upgraded track marking at Brook Park, vegetation clearance, fencing, culvert extensions and installation of lighting in key areas are also underway.