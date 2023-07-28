'Compassion Soup Kitchen is facing an increase in demand for food'

Friday, 28 July, 2023 - 14:32

To face the challenge of the increasing demand for meal services and people seeking assistance experienced in recent months, Compassion Soup Kitchen will launch its Annual Appeal on August 1. Sam Johnson, the Kitchen Manager at Compassion Soup Kitchen, explains, "We have observed a steady increase in demand in recent months. I believe this can be attributed to a rise in the average cost of living, which has affected households in New Zealand over the past year".

Furthermore, during the past few months, a significant number of people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in February have sought support from Compassion Soup Kitchen. Additionally, there has been growth in the number of employed individuals who have homes but face difficulties due to the escalating cost of living for themselves and their families.

For over 122 years, Compassion Soup Kitchen has provided hope through warm and nourishing meals to support Wellington's most vulnerable people. With the help of dedicated volunteers and partners, they offer breakfast and dinner services from Monday to Saturday, along with various activities and services such as a writer's club, sewing sessions, haircuts, and access to laundry, shower facilities, and clothing room.

With an increase in the number of meals served and more people looking for support, it has become crucial to enlist the help of the local community, businesses, and the public. Through their donations, they can aid Compassion Soup Kitchen in its mission of providing meals with warmth and aroha, creating a sense of community where everyone can experience kindness and companionship.

Johnson says, "All the challenges we face highlight the importance of the support we receive daily from our volunteers, food rescue partners, and funders."

The donations raised from the Annual Appeal this month will ensure they can continue to help those who rely on the Compassion Soup Kitchen for a hot meal and companionship daily.

To donate or learn more about Compassion Soup Kitchen and its campaign, please visit www.soupkitchen.org.nz.