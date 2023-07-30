Vape finger pointing turns racist - Dairy and Business Owners Group

Sunday, 30 July, 2023 - 12:28

Dairy owners have become pawns in a misguided campaign to ban vaping, which has strayed into racist stereotypes directed against hard-working and law-abiding shopkeepers.

"Playing the race-card is a disgusting new low to get at vaping. Suggesting the corner dairy cannot be trusted to sell a mint, menthol or tobacco flavoured vape or smokeless tobacco," says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

"It’s a strange ‘loophole’ when I’ve given interviews about what we sell, often following a dairy or store being burgled, robbed or ramraided. Mostly by schoolkids too. Just where do people think stolen property ends up?

"I’m most shocked by school leaders casually hurling accusations that dairies cannot be trusted. That’s not directed at the business. It’s directly aimed at those behind the counter. Migrant Kiwis who work incredibly hard, facing racism from people preaching inclusiveness.

"It’s bad enough we get ramraided, burgled, assaulted and suffer deaths, without casual racism.

"So here are some facts from HealthNZ to the beginning of May of this year. For cigarettes sales since 2019, we’ve been only 94% compliant with the law. With the vapes, it’s a mere 97% compliance with the law since 2022. It’s not perfect, but it’s not Grand Theft Auto.

"Maybe school leaders should focus of getting kids to school and not robbing us? We’re seeing two ramraids a day and in 2022 retail crime has doubled over 2021. Yes doubled.

"Aside from this racist assumption about small business owners, you know what’s disappointing? In 2022 we asked 15 big schools with over 21,000 students between them to tell us how many vapes and the makes of vapes they’d confiscated.

"Not one, I’ll repeat that, not one school could tell us how many vapes they’d taken off kids despite all the talk, or the makes. We may not be Sherlock Holmes, but that sort of information seems like gold dust to the Ministry of Health. Assuming the vape hadn’t been stolen in a ramraid or burglary.

"We’re up for a fair criticism but base this on facts and not racial prejudice and stereotypes.

"Look, there will always be ratbags in any industry, teaching included, but most dairy owners take their duties seriously. We mightn’t look and sound like those throwing these racial slurs at us, but we’re Kiwis too," Mr Kaushal said.

Next week, we plan to issue our 2023 Vaping Report. This reveals hospital data since July 2019, comparative ACC claims and costs since 2016, retail compliance and the effect vaping has had on daily smoking and tobacco imports. OIA data is available to go with it.