Experienced Police Dog handler joins Mana to focus on at-tisk youth

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 09:01

Matt Hay, creator of an innovative therapy dog programme to support at-risk youth,

this week joins Mana after more than two decades with the New Zealand Police.

Matt, who received an EBP (Evidence-Based Policing) Award in June for his therapy dog programme, brings a huge depth of knowledge and skills around working with complex, at-risk youth.

While serving as Youth Aid officer in Hamilton two years ago, Matt came up with the idea

of a "circuit breaker" programme, in partnership with Oranga Tamariki, for at-risk youth who were in care or protection services, or in the Youth Justice process. Matt introduced two labradors - Lachie and Chip - to the force to help create behavioural change.

Matt worked alongside rangatahi in their own environments using Lachie and Chip to break down barriers and build confidence with the youth. In doing so, Matt was recognised by the Police for delivering a programme of "the highest standard", which replaced negative behaviours with positive experiences.

Mana CEO Lachlan Sloan said he was thrilled to have Matt join the team. "Matt has shown incredible leadership in the care of at-risk youth, and shown how thinking differently can lead to true breakthroughs.

"Matt is the type of person we welcome at Mana. We know how very real these challenges are, but we also know that with absolute commitment, wraparound care, and the ability

to think more widely about ways to support these youth, positive change can happen."

Matt said he joined Mana because he had "absolute respect" for how its kaimahi worked with at-risk youth. "Mana is an organisation with compassion and respect at its heart, and the ability to mentor and care for our rangatahi in a way that navigates them toward better decision-making.

"Its programmes - including concepts underway, like Camp Mana - actively support young people through numerous issues, including serious past trauma. The kaupapa of Mana aligns closely with the therapy dog programme I began, which focused on building connection, promoting empathy and showing respect for and to those around you. Doing this triggers powerful, important and healing conversations.

"I’m really proud to be a part of the Mana team and look forward to finding ways

I can help - of course, along with my two dogs!".