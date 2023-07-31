First variable speed limit unveiled outside Northland marae - Waka Kotahi

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 11:38

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is working towards a vision in Aotearoa where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.

In 2020, Waka Kotahi reviewed speed limits on Northland’s SH10 between Awanui and Kaingaroa to make the road safer for all road users.

Since then, Waka Kotahi has worked with iwi, hapÅ« partners and the local community to implement lower speed limits outside the Mahimaru and Kareponia marae on State Highway 10.

Mahimaru marae now has a 60km/h variable speed limit to ensure the safe entry and exit of vehicles.

Kareponia marae also has a 60km/h variable speed limit to allow safe entry and exit of vehicles as well as a 30km/h variable speed limit area encompassing both Kareponia marae and the urupÄ to keep iwi safe as they walk along the State Highway during tangi.

Multi-speed variable speed limit signage will be used to achieve this.

Steve Mutton Director Regional Relationships Waka Kotahi says that this is the first time safety improvements have been developed with iwi and hapÅ« partners, and used outside of a marae across the motu.

"We’re committed to providing safer roading environments around marae and we’re working closely with other iwi and hapÅ« partners to develop improvements to lower speed limits and keep our communities safe.

"We’ve partnered with mana whenua to ensure that MÄori cultural values and perspectives are recognised and integrated into the project. This partnership will continue throughout the project’s development and delivery" says Mr Mutton.

Waka Kotahi developed a Mana Enhancing Agreement with Kareponia marae to support Trustees with the operation of the 30km/h variable speed limit. The Agreement places the principle of mana at the centre of the relationship and enables both organisations to work in partnership to enhance the safety of the community.

The new speed limits will come into effect from today, Monday 31 July 2023.

See here for a map of the speed limit areas.