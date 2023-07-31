'Royal Commission delivers Order of St John of God report to Governor-General'

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 13:50

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has delivered its report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, Her Excellency Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro.

The report is an inquiry into the Catholic Church’s Order of the Brothers of St John of God.

Stolen Lives, Marked Souls shines a light on abuse and neglect experienced by survivors over several decades at Catholic Church institutions, Marylands School and Hebron Trust in Åtautahi Christchurch.

"We express our deepest gratitude to the survivors who came forward, as well as those that can’t bear to relive the pain. We hear the voices and we acknowledge the voiceless. Sharing your experiences means you relived the trauma of your abuse and neglect all over again. We thank you for your courage," says Chair Coral Shaw.

The report will be made public following its presentation to the House of Representatives by the Minister of Internal Affairs.