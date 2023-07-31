Month-long campaign kicks off encouraging Kiwis to take a moment to get their money sorted

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 15:21

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission’s Sorted Money Month kicks off today (1 August), putting the spotlight on improving our financial lives for the next four weeks.

Money Month is an annual campaign run alongside organisations from across the financial sector, to raise awareness and engagement on money matters. "This Sorted Money Month we’re encouraging Kiwis to hit pause and take a moment to find the information they need to make good financial decisions," says Sorted Personal Finance Lead Tom Hartmann.

"When people are busy and struggling to navigate such challenging financial headwinds, it can be easy not to have the time to engage with their money. But checking in and getting support or advice can help get their money on track and make reaching goals easier to achieve."

Throughout August, there will be over 50 Money Month events taking place across New Zealand. Sorted’s new event calendar allows people to sort by region to find out what is happening locally and get involved.

Sorted will be offering free money webinars throughout August, which will cover four areas of focus: everyday money management, debt, savings and KiwiSaver. These lunchtime webinars provide independent financial information for people on money topics they might find challenging, or just need an update on. The National Strategy for Financial Capability partners have also got involved with their own events, including from Financial Advice New Zealand, Banqer, Mint Asset Management, as well as some fantastic local community initiatives providing a chance to get involved and learn more.

Kiwis are also encouraged to go to Sorted.org.nz to find more information on savings, debt, managing everyday money and KiwiSaver. "Our Sorted tools and guides provide independent information on money topics that many New Zealanders are looking for," says Hartmann. "When people have the tools to make informed decisions about their money, it helps them feel more in control."

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commisson’s Te whai hua - kia ora, Sorted in Schools programme sortedinschools.org.nz is also leveraging Money Month to provide further opportunities for students to learn more about financial capability. Sorted in Schools is promoting a new card game called Money Mission - to kura and schools across New Zealand, giving students the opportunity to learn more about money while having fun. "Sorted Money Month provides a whole month to build your knowledge about money, and make adjustments which will help your wellbeing and resilience going forward," says Hartmann.