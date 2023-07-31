Update from the Mayor on Category 3 Buyout negotiations - Wayne Brown

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 17:55

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says negotiations for a cost sharing agreement for voluntary buying outs of high-risk (Category 3) residential properties in the region are progressing, and he is optimistic the two parties will reach a resolution soon.

"Auckland, like every other region, will require significant support from central government to be able to afford the cost of the proposed property buyouts, and longer-term investment to improve the city’s resilience to these events.

"Affordability and cost control will be key, and decisions on the scope and speed of the fix up will depend on the extent of government support.

"We understand people want clarity on this as soon as possible. We are working as fast as we can, but it is complex work and we owe it to all ratepayers to proceed carefully," Mayor Brown said.