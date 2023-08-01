Vice chancellors need to front up and explain overstaffing - New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 - 10:59

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling for New Zealand’s Vice Chancellors to front up and justify why New Zealand’s universities are overstaffed with non academic staff. A research report released by the NZ Initiative think tank today shows that New Zealand universities have a higher proportion of non-academic staff than any other country looked at.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:

"This report is a wake up call for New Zealand’s education establishment. Non-academic staff add little to research output, teaching, and university rankings."

"Students too should be outraged. The report suggests much of their university fees are being wasted."

"Coming at a time when universities are laying off academic staff due to cost pressures, this report, showing how bloated the headcount of pen-pushers is, will be a slap in the face to those losing their jobs."

"If VCs can’t publicly justify this spending, why should the Government increase funding in future budget rounds? This report is basis for the next government to insist universities cut the fat before they are handed more taxpayer funding."