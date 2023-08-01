36 years of te reo Maori as an official language - Maori Language Commission

|
The first thing the inaugural board of the MÄori Language Commission did when it met for the first time was to change its name to a MÄori one: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
Years of campaigning and fighting for te reo MÄori to be given official language status in the ‘70s and ‘80s resulted in the MÄori Language Act of 1987. This gave speakers the right to use te reo MÄori in legal settings. The legislation also established the MÄori Language Commission, which was fully operational in August 1987.
Today marks the 36th anniversary of te reo MÄori becoming an official language of Aotearoa after a bill introduced by Koro WÄtere was passed in 1987. The MÄori Language Act of 1987 catalysed the formation of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, formerly Te Komihana mÅ te Reo Maori.
TÄ TÄ«moti KÄretu was appointed the first Chair and tasked with building a team to get the commission off the ground. In an exclusive interview with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, KÄretu revealed that the former Minister of MÄori Affairs WÄtere approached him in March of that year to establish the organisation. The job would take three years and would require him to take leave from the University of Waikato.
"Koro came and asked me if I would accept that role. I then had to seek permission for the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Waikato to see if he would grant me leave".
The first board members, along with TÄ TÄ«moti, were KÄterina Te HeikÅkÅ Mataira, Anita Moke, TÄ KÄ«ngi Matutaera Äªhaka, and Dr Ray Harlow. A dislike for the original name led to discussions about coming up with one that best-represented te iwi MÄori. As KÄretu credits TÄ KÄ«ngi Äªhaka for the new name, he revealed,
"That name was too PÄkehÄ and dull. He thought that this (Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori) should be the name, and he gave it. He said that the rope (taura) that binds us all together is our language. A rope that is woven by each tribe to be strong forevermore".
Fast forward to today, and several te reo MÄori milestones have created impactful change in communities, organisations, businesses and by individuals. In 2020, Te Taura Whiri launched Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, intending to have one million people speak te reo MÄori during MÄori Language Week.
This year, Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori is back, and people are encouraged to sign up to reomÄori.co.nz and take part in the MÄori Language moment again. New Zealanders have 44 days to prepare and are encouraged to be one in a million speaking te reo MÄori during Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.
