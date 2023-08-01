36 years of te reo Maori as an official language - Maori Language Commission

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 - 15:32

The first thing the inaugural board of the MÄori Language Commission did when it met for the first time was to change its name to a MÄori one: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

Years of campaigning and fighting for te reo MÄori to be given official language status in the ‘70s and ‘80s resulted in the MÄori Language Act of 1987. This gave speakers the right to use te reo MÄori in legal settings. The legislation also established the MÄori Language Commission, which was fully operational in August 1987.

Today marks the 36th anniversary of te reo MÄori becoming an official language of Aotearoa after a bill introduced by Koro WÄtere was passed in 1987. The MÄori Language Act of 1987 catalysed the formation of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, formerly Te Komihana mÅ te Reo Maori.

TÄ TÄ«moti KÄretu was appointed the first Chair and tasked with building a team to get the commission off the ground. In an exclusive interview with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, KÄretu revealed that the former Minister of MÄori Affairs WÄtere approached him in March of that year to establish the organisation. The job would take three years and would require him to take leave from the University of Waikato.

"Koro came and asked me if I would accept that role. I then had to seek permission for the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Waikato to see if he would grant me leave".

The first board members, along with TÄ TÄ«moti, were KÄterina Te HeikÅkÅ Mataira, Anita Moke, TÄ KÄ«ngi Matutaera Äªhaka, and Dr Ray Harlow. A dislike for the original name led to discussions about coming up with one that best-represented te iwi MÄori. As KÄretu credits TÄ KÄ«ngi Äªhaka for the new name, he revealed,

"That name was too PÄkehÄ and dull. He thought that this (Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori) should be the name, and he gave it. He said that the rope (taura) that binds us all together is our language. A rope that is woven by each tribe to be strong forevermore".

Fast forward to today, and several te reo MÄori milestones have created impactful change in communities, organisations, businesses and by individuals. In 2020, Te Taura Whiri launched Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, intending to have one million people speak te reo MÄori during MÄori Language Week.

This year, Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori is back, and people are encouraged to sign up to reomÄori.co.nz and take part in the MÄori Language moment again. New Zealanders have 44 days to prepare and are encouraged to be one in a million speaking te reo MÄori during Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.