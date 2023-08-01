Voting made easier at Don St pop up - Invercargill City Council

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 - 17:28

With the by-election days away Invercargill City Council is hosting an after-hours voting pop- up to help busy members of the community make sure they get the chance to have their say.

Council Deputy Electoral Officer and Manager Governance and Legal Michael Morris said with voting set to close this week at noon on Friday, August 4 people needed to physically cast their votes rather than send them in order for them to be counted.

Some people may also have to cast a special vote because they didn’t manage to update their details or their voting papers have gone astray, Morris said.

"We want to give people every opportunity to take part in democracy. So, on top of our handy orange voting bins throughout WaihÅpai and Bluff, we are also holding a pop-up after-hours voting event," he said.

The pop up would be hosted at MÄ«haro at 28 Don St from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 2.

"People that aren’t able to get to Te HÄ«naki - Civic Building or the Bluff Service Centre during business hours can come in to our pop-up at MÄ«haro on beautiful Don St and let our team look after them," he said.

Nominations for the Invercargill City Council by-election opened on 11 May following the resignation of former councillor Nigel Skelt.

Nominations closed on June 8. The voting period opening on Thursday, 13 July and Election Day is on Friday, 4 August.