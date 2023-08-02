Wellington claims title as life-work capital; launches international campaign - WellingtonNZ

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 11:25

A giant Escape computer key installation in the heart of New York City is enticing Americans looking for a better life-work balance to consider Wellington, as the city launches an international campaign to attract international visitors and talent to Te Upoko o te Ika, the Wellington region.

The custom-built ‘Esc’ key is in a central Manhattan plaza today, where curious passersby will be able to press the huge button and be matched with live job vacancies in Wellington and see compelling imagery of the diverse lifestyle benefits that working in the region offers. Each person who takes part will receive a "ticket" inviting them to a better life-work balance in Wellington, which includes a link to a website showcasing why Wellington is the capital of life-work balance and featuring stories of those who have already made the move.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau, who has just returned from New York where she attended a Bloomberg leadership initiative at Harvard University, says big North American cities like New York are amazing places but she can see how the lure of a better life-work balance would tempt many American professionals.

"We have a thriving IT sector; our film industry is world renowned and doing business is easy. And there is plenty to do here with loads of live events and more hospitality venues per capita than New York City," she says.

"Wellingtonians are a welcoming bunch. But life isn’t all about work and unwinding in New Zealand’s capital is a breeze. The city is bordered by a sparkling harbour and kilometres of hilly green spaces - perfect for that lunchtime swim, run or cycle. To paraphrase a famous US saying, ‘We want you in Wellington’. You won’t be disappointed."

Ryan Rogers moved from Los Angeles to Wellington for a better life-work balance in 2011. Originally from Wyoming, he says the city initially had a ‘magical appeal’ due to its ties to the film industry. After 2011’s Avatar was released, he landed a job at WÄtÄ FX (formerly WÄtÄ Digital) that saw him, and his family move from LA. He now calls Wellington home.

"The best part about living in Wellington is you’re part of a tight-knit community. It feels like how things were when I was growing up. You can play on the street, ride your bike, and feel safe doing that. Life-work balance is definitely better than in LA - the commutes are shorter, and it would be difficult to live close to the sea in LA without paying big bucks, but we’ve been able to do that in Island Bay; and make the most of the hiking, walking and nature that’s on the city’s doorstep".

Ryan has also set up his own business - Wilde Signs, fulfilling a dream to own his own business, something he’s found much simpler to do in Wellington than in the United States.

"Here there’s much less red tape, and there’s also a strong entrepreneurial spirit in the city - small businesses support each other well in Wellington," he says.

John Allen, WellingtonNZ CEO, says globally mindsets are shifting after a momentous few years, with people considering what they want from life.

"For a place like Wellington, this offers a genuine opportunity to let the world know we are a destination that offers life-work balance - as the creative, connected, and compact capital of New Zealand. We’re looking to connect with the many people in the United States who are looking for change and help them imagine a new life here, where there are great jobs and lifestyles in equal measure," he says.

"North America is a key talent market for Wellington with a large pool of skilled tech, science, creative workers and beyond. It's also a key visitor market for our city".

Launching in New York, the campaign will be live throughout August, targeting audiences across the US, and into the UK via a targeted multi-channel digital campaign and valuable partner networks. For more information on the ESC to Wellington campaign, head to WellingtonNZ.com/Esc.

About WellingtonNZ WellingtonNZ is the Wellington region’s economic development agency, tasked with enhancing prosperity, vibrancy and liveability across New Zealand's capital city and surrounds. Its mission is to make the Wellington region thrive as a place to live, visit, study, work, do business, and invest, and achieves this by supporting businesses to build capability, attracting, hosting, and investing in events, running civic venues, engaging in marketing and storytelling, and destination development.