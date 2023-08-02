Mayor Sam leading for Selwyn on national stage - Selwyn District Council

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 11:31

Mayor Sam Broughton has been elected President of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ).

LGNZ is the organisation that represents the 75 member councils across New Zealand to build up New Zealand’s wellbeing as well as coordinating work to promote healthy and thriving communities. Mayor Sam was elected to this three-year role by his peers at the LGNZ Annual General Meeting held in Christchurch last week.

Mayor Sam said, "I’m delighted and humbled to have been elected to lead LGNZ; it’s a fantastic opportunity to make a difference for communities across our Aotearoa".

Reflecting on what this means for Selwyn, Sam remains committed as Mayor of Selwyn and was keen to say how the strength of our district and the reputation it has gained has contributed to his appointment. "This is an opportunity for me to continue to advocate for Selwyn and to share so much of our story, which has placed our District as one of the leading councils in the country".

Sam takes up the reins of LGNZ at a critical time with an election on the near horizon and the responsibility of leading the Local Government response to the recently published report on the Future of Local Government.

"This is going to be a tough job, there is such a wide range of views across Local Government, and no one size fits all. However, the Future for Local Government Report is a solid start, and it’s my job to help find common ground and work with all Councils and central government to try and bring about the changes that are required to allow our councils to serve the need of all our communities best".