Returning to Germany for Invictus Games provides closure for Air Force veteran - NZDF

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 11:31

When Whenuapai man Mike Cotton heads to Düsseldorf, Germany, in September to represent New Zealand at the Invictus Games, he hopes to close a traumatic chapter associated with the same country more than 30 years ago.

Mr Cotton, originally from Bury, Lancashire, served as an Aircraft Technician for 18 years with the Royal Air Force (RAF) in the United Kingdom before serving for 15 years with the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

With the RAF he was posted to Elmpt, a German village 50km west of Düsseldorf and then deployed to the Gulf War in 1990.

"Some of the events from that time led to my Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Going back will hopefully provide some closure 32 years later."

He said it was hard to be certain how his PTSD manifested but serving in the Gulf War, working long hours under significant stressful conditions including constant air raids in a small confined underground shelter were likely causes.

"It has taken a long time to learn how to manage my PTSD. Initially, once I determined the triggers I went out of my way to avoid them. Unfortunately this only made my PTSD worse.

"These days I live with PTSD. It is always there and can present any time. Often people around me are totally unaware because it is all in my head.

"My PTSD is a mental scar, it’s a reminder of the lives I witnessed being lost during an air raid in February 1991," he said.

After initially being selected for The Hague 2020 Invictus Games, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Cotton will finally get to compete in the time trial and criterium cycling events.

"I have never really competed in any sport before. When I picked cycling I hadn’t cycled for years, so initially the training was difficult because I was so unfit.

"This opportunity is not lost on me, I want to go out there and give a credible performance when representing the Kiwi Team," he said.

In 2016, Mr Cotton had the opportunity to spend a day watching the Kiwi Invictus team compete in Orlando, Florida, and this inspired him.

"I didn’t realise prior to then that my PTSD made me eligible to compete, I thought it was only really for those with physical injuries. Invictus has introduced me to others with many forms of PTSD which has helped me to gain a better understanding of my own symptoms.

"Invictus is not just a week of sport, it is a whole support network to help wounded, injured and sick veterans. Once people leave the military, civilian medical care is not really geared up for the unique injuries service people suffer from, particularly operational events leading to PTSD.

"The Invictus Games allows those who have been in challenging circumstances while serving to focus on the power of sport and physical activity, and how it can aid in recovery."

The sixth Invictus Games will take place in Düsseldorf 9-16 September, and will welcome around 500 competitors from more than 20 nations, to compete in ten sporting disciplines. The NZDF is proud to represent New Zealand at the Games and is sending a contingent of 22 to compete.

The New Zealand Team is sponsored by Fulton Hogan, Dynasty Sport, The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust, Sudima Hotels, and is supported by Veterans’ Affairs New Zealand.