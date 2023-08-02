Catchment context tool launches for Freshwater Farm Plans - Environment Southland

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 14:47

Environment Southland launched its catchment context tool today to help farmers in the Aparima area develop their Freshwater Farm Plans.

The geospatial tool, developed in partnership with Te Ao MÄrama Inc., provides information on the context, challenges and values for the local freshwater catchments that the farmer’s property is located in.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said this information includes a description of the key freshwater issues of the area, information on cultural matters of importance to tangata whenua and the targets for improving freshwater outcomes.

"Freshwater farm plans allow Southland farmers to find the right solutions for their own farms to work towards achieving water quality improvements within their wider catchment.

"Our hope is farmers will use this information to inform the development of their plans - taking the unique setting of their properties into account while they decide on actions they can undertake to support the improvement of our freshwater."

The Freshwater Farm Plan regulations came into effect for farmers in the Aparima and Fiordland and Islands freshwater catchments yesterday. This means farm operators who require a plan will have 18 months to develop and submit their plans for certification.

The catchment context tool currently provides information for the Aparima and Pourakino, Waimatuku and Taunamau, and Orepuki areas. Farm operators on the small number of properties in the Fiordland and Islands catchment will be worked with individually.

The tool also gives farmers the ability to create some of the maps required for their Freshwater Farm Plans.

A guidance document is included with the tool to help farmers with how to choose farm actions that provide multiple benefits, address risk and give effect to the catchment context information.

"The tool has been designed with farmers in mind. It enables farmers to access much of the vital information needed for developing their Freshwater Farm Plans with just a few clicks," Paul Hulse said.

The aim is for the information to be updated as the rollout continues throughout the region and more information becomes available.

The next rollout date is 1 February, 2024 for the Oreti and Waiau catchments.

The Southland catchment context tool can be accessed here. http://www.es.govt.nz/freshwater-farm-plans/catchment-context