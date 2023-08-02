Worthy recipients receive Marlborough Civic Awards - Marlborough DC

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 18:00

Eight locals have been recognised for their outstanding service at a special Civic Honours ceremony held in the Whitehaven Room of the ASB Theatre on Wednesday 2 August.

The awards are made by Council every three years.

In presenting the honours, Mayor Nadine Taylor said it was vital to recognise members of the community who give outstanding service to the district.

"I feel very humbled to be standing here alongside such charitable and big-hearted people - so many projects, clubs and activities simply would not happen in Marlborough if it was not for your unstinting efforts," she said.

"It’s a real privilege to be in a room with people who give so much of themselves - you add to the depth of Marlborough and help to make it the amazing province it is."

This year’s recipients are:

Ros Benson - responsible for the fundraising and planning which enabled the new Picton Emergency Operations Centre to be established, an outstanding community facility

Chris Brown - the driving force behind the refloating of the historic ship Edwin Fox and a committed and dedicated volunteer for the project over many years

Ian Cameron - a multi-talented and valued Havelock resident who actively uses his retirement to benefit the local community through numerous groups and committees

Patricia Clay - has used her accounting background and skills to be of great service to many community groups, particularly the senior sector

Helen Godsiff - a true community spirit and Marlborough Sounds pioneer who has dedicated her life to rural causes including Rural Women NZ

Tony Quirk - a staunch and respected volunteer gymnastics coach, secretary, president and judge with a lifetime of dedication to the sport locally and nationally

Nicki Stretch - has selflessly given unstinting service to the community through her work for the Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough, as well as being heavily involved with local cricket

Mike Sextus - a dedicated and hardworking Edwin Fox enthusiast who, along with Chris Brown, has been involved with the project since its inception.