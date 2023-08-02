'Koekohe Beach, New Zealand named one of the Best Beaches in the World 2023'

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 21:06

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its annual list of 'The 50 Best Beaches In The World'.

The list is now in its 5th year, using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, these are the most amazing beaches to visit this year.

It’s a diverse list, with pink sand covered in crushed seashells, crystalline lagoons and plenty of Islands. From the stunning turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos to the black sand beach in Iceland, consider this your essential beach guide...

Koekohe Beach in New Zealand was named one of the Best Beaches in the World

For the complete list of the World's Best Beaches, please see here.