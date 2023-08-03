Council’s Strategy 2023, a focus on connection - Hurunui District Council

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 10:03

Hurunui District Councillors have developed their own clear vision, intents, priorities, by creating the Hurunui District Council’s Strategy 2023.

Adopted at July’s Council meeting, this Strategy supports; delivering good quality services supported by sustainable and resilient infrastructure - especially in the areas of roading, three waters, waste services and community facilities, supporting and facilitating economic development, supporting communities to develop and shape their own direction, respecting the foundations of shared histories, and focussing on ensuring financial decisions result in tangible outcomes for residents and ratepayers. Mayor Marie Black praised the Councillors for creating a Strategy that embraces the increasing diverse Hurunui District, residents coming from all over New Zealand and abroad.

"This creates new ideas and opportunities both for Council and for the people of Hurunui," said Mayor Black.

Through a series of workshops, Councillors developed five pillars for the Strategy to align with - People, Sustainability, Vibrancy, Connection, and Prosperity. These pillars encompass a wide range of factors that Councillors regard as vital for Hurunui - from providing an inclusive community, taking leadership on environmental issues, making vibrant public spaces a priority, to encouraging sustainability and creating a District where new and existing businesses can grow and thrive. "Prosperity can mean different things to different people, and our role within Council is to enable everyone in this District to prosper in a manner that is meaningful to them," she said.

West Ward Councillor Ross Barnes acknowledged that at the moment, the Strategy is words on paper, and now must be put into practice. "It’s a win-win when we can work with Council staff and everyone in the Hurunui, to create workable cost-effective solutions for planning and development. We need to make it easy for people to live and work in this vibrant District that we are all proud to be part of," said Cr Barnes.

Deputy Mayor Vince Daly said infrastructure and community connectivity intertwine, acknowledging the Strategy has allowed room to fit these together.

"It’s an embracing Strategy, people feel more connected when roads get them to where they need to go, and basic services like clean water coming out of the tap and wastewater going where it needs to go, all increases wellbeing," said Deputy Mayor Daly.