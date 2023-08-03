Fiordland Wapiti Foundation welcomes concept of Minister for Hunting and Fishing

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 11:38

A recent proposal by the National Party to establish a dedicated Minister for Hunting and Fishing if elected has been welcomed by the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation. Regardless of the outcome of the October election, General Manager Roy Sloan said an increased focus on game animal management is needed, and the hunting sector’s voice should be heard.

"Our organisation focuses on preserving conservation values in the Wapiti area of Te Waipounamu World Heritage - Fiordland National Park, one of the world’s most prestigious wilderness areas. The Foundation’s primary goal is to protect the environment of Fiordland while maintaining a highly sought-after recreational hunting resource and that can be achieved by undertaking the right amount of deer control in the area," Sloan explained. Following an agreement between the Department of Conservation and the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation, deer in the Wapiti area are actively and successfully managed through a hunter-led, hunter-funded management programme that sees around a 1000 deer removed annually, which enhances the quality of the herd and reduces pressure on vegetation.

"New Zealand has more than 160,000 recreational hunters, and an estimated 50 to 60,000 of them are involved in large game animal hunting - deer, chamois, tahr and wild pigs. Hunting is an important food source for many Kiwis, it provides recreational and commercial opportunities, and encourages participation in community-led conservation initiatives such deer management programmes," Sloan said.

"When managed properly, game animals will be recognised as the valued asset they are. That’s why law changes that protect our right to hunt and fish, designated 'Herds of Special Interest', and a law that ensures game animals are no longer classified as pests are so important." The Wapiti Foundation recognises that many recreational hunters care about conservation and want to help protect our country's biodiversity, but they need to be included more in conversations, as well as appropriately consulted before government policy changes. "We believe that better outcomes will be achieved with a collective approach and an increased focus on game animal management. That’s why we welcome the concept of a dedicated portfolio. Essentially, both hunters and our environment will benefit if our forests thrive, and the game animal herds are maintained at a healthy level."