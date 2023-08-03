Pay Parity means just that, it’s Early Childhood Education’s turn - Te Rito Maioha

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 11:40

Early Childhood Education provider Te Rito Maioha is pleased that the government have recognised the Post Primary pay claim in a manner that demonstrates they value kaiako|teachers in Aotearoa. Now the government needs to do the right by Early Childhood Education (ECE) teachers as well, because a teacher is a teacher is a teacher!

"It’s long overdue for kaiako in secondary schools and encouraging that this settlement recognises the value of kaiako" says Kathy Wolfe Te Rito Maioha Chief Executive."

"Primary school teachers and kindergartens have pay parity clauses meaning that the offer now must flow into these teachers|kaiako pay. And by extension, the government have been promoting ‘pay parity’ within the ECE sector, which means that the wage increase offered to kindergarten kaiako, a single part of ECE sector, will need to flow on to other ECE kaiako in the sector."

"Teachers positively influence tamariki, young people and young adults’ lives and have an enormous impact on their learning journey and successes in education."

"The ECE sector trust that the government will do the right thing for ECE teachers and centres as well through the Pay Parity process because a teacher is a teacher is a teacher! ECE employers want more than anything to pay at parity for their teachers, but many are stuck between a rock and hard place to fund the gap, hence the government need to step up. The government fund and regulate the sector but constrain the ability to charge fees. This is not a good solution for parents and tamariki as it creates barriers to access services and affordability issues."

"One of the major concerns in the sector is the ongoing teacher shortage. While a potential increase in renumeration is welcome, it still begs the question that the government has no Education Workforce Strategy to ensure that people are attracted into the profession, retained, valued, remunerated accordingly, and provided professional development."

"The purpose of any workforce strategy is a vision for this workforce, there is none, so how can we be sure we do not find ourselves in the same environment again where teacher shortages, workload, pay and valuing the profession is in such dire circumstances?"

"We have some way to go to remedy the teaching profession challenges, but at least the settlements for Secondary, Primary, Primary Principals and Kindergarten will ensure a meaningful Pay Parity offer for ECE. That would be an important step in the right direction, but one that needs to be future-proofed and sustained."

"Now we wait for positive outcomes from government and MoE to announce what occurs next," says Mrs Wolfe.