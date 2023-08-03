Maritime NZ reply to TAIC preliminary report into i-Catcher capsize

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 15:28

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) today released its preliminary report into the capsize of charter fishing vessel, i-Catcher, off KaikÅura on 10 September 2022. Five of the 11 people on board lost their lives.

Maritime NZ Deputy Chief Executive Regulatory Operations, Deb Despard, says this was a tragic incident.

"I want to offer my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident, as well as to everyone else who has been affected," she says.

In its recommendations TAIC raised issues about how vessels’ fuel systems are inspected by maritime surveyors, particularly the parts of the system that cannot be seen and easily accessed because they are under decks or behind bulkheads.

Maritime NZ is acting on TAIC’s recommendation and is engaging with surveyors who inspect vessels, owners and operators who run them and maritime industry organisations so they are all aware of this important issue when conducting surveys and carrying out maintenance.

"We are working on guidance for the industry to remind them about some of the considerations raised.

"We are treating this as a priority and will communicate it to the industry as quickly as possible," Ms Despard says.

Maritime NZ’s investigation into the incident is continuing. Any enforcement action must be taken no more than a year after the incident. In fairness to everyone involved, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, Maritime NZ cannot make any further comment about the incident until the investigation is concluded.