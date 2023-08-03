A reprieve from rain, but cold continues - MetService

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 15:02

Following the coldest night of 2023 for Auckland which hit a mere 2.5°C, MetService is forecasting more cold temperatures over Te Ika-a-MÄui /the North Island this weekend. However, there will be brighter skies over much of the country as we leave the wild weather of the last week behind.

The last remnants of the wild weather hold out in the Chatham Islands, with a Strong Wind Watch in place until 10am Friday morning.

It was not only the atmosphere that was wild either: a heavy southwesterly swell combined with king tides led to waves of almost thirteen metres battering Baring Head in Wellington Harbour in the early hours of Thursday morning. With large waves continuing Thursday and Friday for the eastern North Island, caution is advised for anyone in and around the water until the end of the working week.

Otherwise, southwesterly winds settle and clouds clear as Thursday ends, revealing a healthy coating of snow.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor details, "The term ‘bluebird day’ comes to mind when considering conditions at ski fields on Friday, and likely Saturday also, with a developing ridge of high pressure bringing sunshine and light winds."

With the clear skies come the cold nights; expect a frosty Friday morning over the central North Island, and the north and east of Te Waipounamu/the South Island. These chilly temperatures persist for the North Island throughout the weekend, but a weak cold front will disrupt the South Island late in the day on Friday - with light snow flurries possible to 600 metres.

Moving into Saturday, the east of the North Island collects the dregs of the dying front early in the day and showery northwesterlies develop in the west of the South Island. Expect a dry day elsewhere in Aotearoa for not only the first round of knockouts in the football World Cup in Auckland and Wellington, but rugby fans in Dunedin also.

O’Connor notes, "Saturday looks to be the best opportunity this weekend to address any outdoor tasks that the wild weather kept you from earlier in the week."

"Sunday again sees an area of low pressure skimming the bottom of the South Island and a set of cold fronts moving up the country - a wet end to the weekend, and a wet beginning to the second week of August."