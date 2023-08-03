Community aspirations guide Council's Long-Term Plan - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 16:53

Hamilton City Council has confirmed the five priorities in place since 2021 will continue to guide the city’s community outcomes for the next decade.

Today (Thursday 3 August 2023) Elected Members formally adopted the five priorities for the Long-Term Plan 2024-34.

The five priorities are based on an extensive community engagement campaign in 2020 which asked residents what they love about Hamilton Kirikiriroa and what would make their city an even better place to be.

Submissions from the community helped shape Council’s thinking about the future of the city. Residents and businesses expressed their views on a range of desired outcomes, leading to the adoption of five priorities:

Shaping a city that’s easy to live in Shaping a city where our people thrive Shaping a central city where people love to be Shaping a fun city with lots to do Shaping a green city.

These priorities will continue to guide Council’s decision-making in improving Hamilton’s social, cultural, economic and environmental wellbeing, as required by the Local Government Act.

Mayor Paula Southgate emphasised the importance of aligning the Council’s actions with the needs and aspirations of the Hamilton community.

"Our community outcomes must be at the heart of everything we do as a Council. They reflect the values and goals of our residents, and we must ensure that their aspirations and needs are addressed," said Mayor Southgate.

"This year we are facing inflation and costs pressures which are impacting all councils and communities across the country.

"We must ensure we stay on track financially while taking care of our city and its people.

"Council’s vision is to make Hamilton an even better place to live, work, and thrive and we can’t do this alone. We are committed to a transparent and collaborative process in shaping the city’s future. Your voice and ideas are important."

The Local Government Act requires each council to describe their community outcomes in a Long-Term Plan. The Long-Term Plan sets the budget and work programme for the next 10 years and is amended every three years.