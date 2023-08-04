Incident at Taylorville Resource Park - Grey District Council

Friday, 4 August, 2023 - 11:56

Last night, an incident occurred at Taylorville Resource Park. We have been informed that some workers on the site required medical attention. Our thoughts are with them and their families, and we sincerely wish them a full and speedy recovery.

We would like to commend FENZ, St Johns and The New Zealand Police for their swift action in response to the incident.

We understand this is a developing situation and note Worksafe will be on-site today. It appears that the incident is isolated to one speciﬁc area of the site. At this point in time, there appears to be no indication of any risk to residents in the surrounding area.

The Greater Greymouth water supply is continuously monitored, and we are conﬁdent that the incident has not aﬀected our ability to provide safe drinking water.