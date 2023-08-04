Community conversations coming up - Tauranga City Council

Friday, 4 August, 2023 - 13:29

Tauranga City Council’s commissioners are inviting community members to a series of get-togethers later this month and early next month, to talk about residents’ aspirations for their city.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the five "Let’s talk" conversations will be held in venues across the city, and between 6.00 and 7.30pm, so that everyone will have a chance to join-in.

"We’ll start-off with a quick summary of what’s happened over the last two years and what’s planned for the next few years, but this is really a chance for people to talk about the issues of concern to them, ahead of the 2024-34 long-term plan process that starts later this year," she says.

"I think everyone knows we’ve been in catch-up mode and working to address the underinvestment in infrastructure and community facilities that has been holding the city back, so this is an opportunity for a constructive discussion about whether we’re heading in the right direction and for people to highlight their top priorities for Tauranga.

"We’re looking forward to that discussion and to getting a picture of what the shared vision is for our communities."

The meetings will be hosted by Scott Campbell and held at the following venues:

21 August - The Atrium, 252 ÅtÅ«moetai Road 22 August - Mount Golf Club, 15 Fairway Avenue 28 August - Welcome Bay Community Church, 340 Welcome Bay Road 29 August - PÄpÄmoa Surf Club, 561 PÄpÄmoa Beach Road 4 September - Tauranga Racecourse, 1383 Cameron Road

Tea and coffee will be available at the venues and those wanting to attend are asked to arrive ahead of the 6pm start time.