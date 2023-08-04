Hurunui's 'quiet' heroes recognised at Community Awards

Friday, 4 August, 2023 - 13:32

Selfless service that quietly contributes continues to make Hurunui a district that flourishes.

This was the message from this year’s Hurunui Community Awards, held on Wednesday 2 August at the Hawarden Hall.

Mayor Marie Black officiated at the awards, which recognised exceptional service from Hurunui’s "quiet" heroes, including those who received community service awards and heritage and environmental funding.

"A liveable community is supported by events and green spaces, and much of tonight's celebration is an acknowledgement of members of our district who have stepped up and provide this through their volunteer commitment."

This year’s awards demonstrated that age is no barrier to quiet service.

The Special Mayoral Presentation was awarded to John Stopford, who, at 97 years of age, has not slowed down in making his community a better place, serving with a range of organisations. "John is still involved in delivering and installing equipment required by the elderly and infirm in their homes," Mayor Black said. "At the age of 97, he is a prime example of community service."

Proving that volunteering starts young, the recipient of the Youth Volunteer Award was Timothy Brown, who was recognised for supporting his fellow youth through his volunteering contributions with Inspire Church Amberley as a Youth Leader, where he has great rapport with the community, Youth Councillor Will Munsey said.

The Volunteering for Youth Award went to Craig Ritchie, in recognition of his outstanding support of youth as a mentor with the Hurunui Community Driver Mentor Programme.

Community Service Award recipients Jennifer Dunbar-Fox (South Ward), Caroline Eastmond (Amuri), Jane Maxwell (Cheviot), Jo Loe (Glenmark), Graeme Shaw (Hanmer Springs) and Jan and Doc Sidey (Hurunui) were acknowledged for their dedication in making our district a better place to live, work and play.

The MainPower Hurunui Environment Fund was awarded to Amanda Bowes and Albie Durand (protecting a riverbank and improving water quality of a creek); Hurunui College and the Hawarden Waikari Lions (establishing parcels of native vegetation within the Balmoral Fire Lookout Reserve); the Port Robinson Reserve Advisory Group (re-vegetaion of areas at Gore Bay) and the Northern Pegasus Bay Coastcare group (complete planting of a walking/cycling track at Leithefield Beach and expand the predator trapping programme at Ashworth Beach ponds).

The Hurunui Heritage Award was awarded to the Weka Pass Railway Inc, to assist with the complete restoration to running condition of passenger carriage A1720, built in 1931; and Port Robinson Informed Citizens Inc, for an information board on the historic importance and unique character of Limestone Reserve in Gore Bay.

The guest speaker was Hurunui District Council’s Principal Governance Advisor, Graham Sutherland, who spoke on adventures taking part in Canada’s Yukon River Quest, one of the world’s most challenging marathon paddle race.