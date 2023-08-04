'Be part of the solution - community beach clean-up this Sunday'

Friday, 4 August, 2023 - 13:45

This Sunday between 9am and noon there’s a community beach clean-up along the ‘Mad Mile’ on Centennial Marine Drive.

Gloves and rubbish bags will be provided for everyone who turns up, and there’s a free sausage sizzle after the event to say thank you.

The community beach clean-up is being run by Waste Management in collaboration with Gisborne District Council.

Waste Management will provide skip bins along the beach to dump the rubbish in, and someone will also go around on a motorbike to collect the rubbish.

Meet at the first carpark along Centennial Marine Drive, opposite Pacific Street.