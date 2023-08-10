BNZ scores naming rights partnership with the NZ Breakers; teams up with Kiwi Hoops to grow grassroots basketball

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 12:05

The New Zealand Breakers, the country’s top professional basketball team, are set to embark on a new chapter as the BNZ Breakers, thanks to a new naming rights partnership with the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ). The naming rights partnership was announced in Auckland this morning.

In addition, BNZ is joining forces with Kiwi Hoops, Basketball New Zealand’s junior basketball programme, to help grow the sport at the grass roots level and foster the next generation of talent. These partnerships come hot on the heels of the bank’s naming rights sponsorship of the BNZ Northern KÄhu women's basketball team, confirmed last month.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says the bank is thrilled to back the Breakers and further cement its support for the sport. "From nurturing young talent in Kiwi Hoops, to bolstering women’s basketball with the Northern KÄhu, and now backing the premier professional team, the BNZ Breakers, our support is generational."

"Through these partnerships, we want to inspire the next generation and provide resources and opportunities that will help grow the sport, promote physical health, and foster a sense of community. We're looking forward to seeing the positive ripple effects of these partnerships, from the school playground to the professional court."

Matt Walsh, majority owner of the Breakers, welcomed the new partnership. "We're delighted to partner with BNZ, an organisation that shares our passion and commitment to basketball and the positive role it plays in schools and communities across Aotearoa. This partnership will provide us with the support to continue our success on the court and expand our programmes in the community."

"Our captain Tom Abercrombie is a shining example of how the Breakers is a pathway for local players to create a career out of basketball. Tom went to school less than four kilometres from our club headquarters on Auckland’s North Shore and has travelled the world playing across the globe.

"Next month he will play his record 400th game for the Breakers in our opening game of the season against the Cairns Taipans at Spark Arena."

The BNZ Breakers are actively involved in a range of community outreach initiatives, including their Champions Programme, teaching children aged 5-12 years about goal setting, nutrition, active lifestyles, and basketball fundamentals.