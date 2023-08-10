Plan to solve affording housing in Queenstown Lakes district big step closer - Council

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 15:34

Queenstown Lakes District Councillors today voted to endorse a significant partnership plan that addresses affordable housing access in the district.

Grow Well Whaiora’s Joint Housing Action Plan aims to ensure the community can easily access housing that’s quality, secure, stable, and affordable.

The action plan was jointly created by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), Te TÅ«Äpapa Kura KÄinga - Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, KÄinga Ora, and Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust. It also had input from KÄi Tahu and Otago Regional Council.

Mayor Glyn Lewers says the partnership’s plan is a cohesive approach toward housing in the district, and he’s pleased Councillors unanimously endorsed it at today’s full Council meeting.

"Given the complexity of housing issues, and the district’s unique challenges, partnering with central government and the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust significantly widens what we’re capable of addressing."

The action plan features nine housing solutions which largely focus on the less-visible, but-vital levers and regulations that influence the building and availability of housing.

Solutions include exploring public-private partnerships, buying and developing land, seeking rental solutions for the district’s workforce, and continuing to support and amplify Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust’s work.

Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust Chief Executive Julie Scott says demand for its housing services has amplified over winter with over 1,000 eligible households now on the Trust’s waiting list.

"We’ve witnessed a growing need for both affordable rentals and entry-level housing to purchase, so we welcome the key actions within the Joint Housing Action Plan, which will assist in delivering a range of housing options for low-moderate income households living and working in our district."

The action plan aligns with KÄi Tahu’s values framework including the three key tenets: whanaukataka (family and community focussed), haere whakamua (future focussed), and tikaka (appropriate action).

Key performance indicators drafted into the plan include increased housing numbers and options, increased proportion of more-affordable homes, decrease in housing being a barrier to recruiting and retaining staff, and an increased sense of community wellbeing relating to housing.

Grow Well Whaiora will report annually on progress with the indicators so the group’s partners and the public can know how it is progressing.

The plan was presented in draft stage to the community earlier this year for feedback, with 71% of respondents either supportive or neutral.

It will next be presented to the Grow Well Whaiora Governance Group for endorsement.

While the plan’s solutions will bear more fruit in the medium-to-long term, QLDC continues to support Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust for more immediate solutions.