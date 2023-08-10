Aucklanders asked to help shape the future of transport - Koi Tu

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 17:56

Auckland residents are being invited to take part in a deliberative forum to shape the region’s future transport needs.

Koi TÅ«: The Centre for Informed Futures is collaborating with Auckland Council and Auckland Transport to see what Aucklanders have to say about the future of transport.

Koi TÅ« is calling for people to register for a randomised ‘civic lottery’ process through which 100 people will be selected to participate.

More than 5000 letters and 30,000 emails have been sent to Auckland households, but the process is open to anyone to register until 5pm on Sunday 13 August.

Koi TÅ« deputy director Anne Bardsley says the core question for the forum is: What changes are needed to ensure that everyone can get around efficiently, affordably, safely and sustainably, well into the future?

She says the current transport system is not meeting the needs of our growing population and economy and is failing to respond to the challenges of climate change.

"The problems are complex and interact with peoples’ values. The range of solutions must take account of this. Changes in the transport system will impact current and future generations of Aucklanders. To make the right decisions, it is important to understand what people want for the future, and what they think is a fair approach to achieve those goals."

The process involves an initial opinion poll, two full-day workshops and two short evening sessions online. The workshops will be held in an easily accessible location in central Auckland on Saturday 2 September and Saturday 16 September.

People who are selected and agree to attend will receive a $400 Prezzy card recognising their time and input. Some participants may qualify to receive childcare and transport support.

"Participants will meet fellow citizens, staff from Council and Auckland Transport, university researchers and independent transport experts. They will learn more about the issue, hear others’ perspectives and reasoning, and look for common ground about what we can do differently to make Auckland’s transport system better for everyone," Dr Bardsley says.

Dr Bardsley says deliberative engagement, such as citizens’ assemblies and deliberative forums that follows the principles of deliberative democracy, are gaining popularity internationally as ways to make public engagement and decision making more inclusive, informed and constructive.

To register visit: https://www.complexconversations.nz/auckland-transport-forum/