Exhibition explores Indian diaspora in Aotearoa

Friday, 11 August, 2023 - 12:39

An exhibition which presents a range of contemporary work offering a perspective into the lives and experiences of New Zealanders of Indian descent opens at The New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata on 31 August.

In the first exhibition of its kind for Aotearoa, the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata showcases, Invisible Narratives: Contemporary Indian Creatives from Aotearoa which portrays an expansive portrait of the New Zealand Indian diaspora. The artworks are presented through a multi-media experience of contemporary New Zealand Indian art by the Kshetra Collective, including painting, photography, installation and moving image.

The Kshetra Collective is a group of seven Aotearoa New Zealand artists and creatives with Indian heritage who have extensive and respected creative practices locally and internationally. Their practices span a range of creative expressions. They include Sarah Dutt (painting and rangoli), Jacob Rajan (theatre), Mandrika Rupa (film), Mandy Rupa-Reid (film and dance), Rafik Patel (spatial design), Tiffany Singh (installation), and Shruti Yatri (painting).

Jaenine Parkinson, Director of The New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, says the exhibition ranges a full spectrum of emotion from the celebration of a colourful culture and brave new beginnings to the depths of sorrow and tragedy.

"By sharing creative depictions of the lives, perspectives and experiences of Indian New Zealanders in Aotearoa, this exhibition acknowledges and celebrates the wide-ranging engagement and importance of Indian New Zealanders in our country and broadens understanding of the Indian diaspora in Aotearoa."

Tiffany Singh, spokesperson for the Kshetra Collective says the exhibition brings together senior artists together who have been breaking down borders of creative expression for decades within a diasporic narrative vacuum.

"The Collective challenges notions of the stereotypical, exploring ancestral identity through the trajectories of our various creative practices, with the intention of bringing new and necessary conversations to light that have had little representation in important public forums.

This is the first group show of its kind in Aotearoa and is of great significance from an art historical perspective. With a focus on access, inclusion and equity, Invisible Narratives is curated to explore what contemporary New Zealand Indian means for the diaspora outside of traditional Indian frameworks."

Singh says the Collective came together during the Covid climate with international collaborations building on collective narratives.

"In this new global paradigm shift of emergent energies our strength is fortified by the timing of opportunities presented to us, enabling us to free our voice that has been buried in the diasporic condition. With this in mind the exhibition has the potential to address complex social and health challenges by bringing to light the invisible narratives that are deeply embedded within our entwined cultural histories."

Invisible Narratives: Contemporary Indian Creatives from Aotearoa will run until Sunday, 5 November at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, Shed 11, Wellington Waterfront.

More information can be found at https://www.nzportraitgallery.org.nz/.