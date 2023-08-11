July NZ 2023 Food Prices

Friday, 11 August, 2023 - 12:47

Upshot: The 0.5% fall in July food prices was weaker than expected, with annual food price inflation cooling from more than 30-year highs.

Much of the surprise was due to sharp falls for fruit and vegetable prices likely related to the unwinding of the earlier cyclone Gabrielle spike.

What was also evident, however, is that the broadening front of food price rises in recent months appears to be narrowing. It could be that increased consumer resistance and lower global food commodity prices are dampening pressures at the retail level.

It is our view that conditions are in place that should see NZ food price inflation continue to cool heading into 2024, but a difficult year still lies ahead for NZ consumers.

Dwelling rental inflation remains moderate.

If the downward trend for food prices is sustained over the next few months, we are likely to see a lower quarterly print for CPI inflation, raising the likelihood that circa 6% annual CPI inflation will continue to decline.

This is encouraging for beleaguered NZ consumers and the RBNZ who are trying to drive inflation lower. The risk remains that NZ core inflation does not slow as quickly as the RBNZ would like that would increase the hurdle to prospective OCR cuts.

July Food prices: -0.5% mom, 9.6% yoy

Food prices fell 0.5% in July (-1.1% seasonally adjusted), weaker than we had expected. Annual food price inflation eased to 9.6% yoy from more than 30-year highs, posting the lowest annual increase posted since September 2022.

In looking at the details:

Fruit and vegetable prices fell 4.1% (-7.8% s.a), with annual inflation dipping to 6.1%, the lowest in a year. A large fall for vegetables was the key driver (-6.2% mom, -12.5% sa), with widespread falls despite the seasonal pattern pointing to price rises. Fruit prices were little changed overall, bucking the seasonal trend for price rises (-2.2% sa). Grocery food price continue to creep higher (0.2% mom), albeit at a slower pace, with annual food price inflation at an elevated 11.9%. Double digit increases annual increases were generally commonplace, with prices for eggs 71.6% higher than a year ago (8.7% mom). Retail dairy (-0.1% mom, 13.6% yoy) and prices for breads/cereals (+0.2% mom, 12.8% yoy) have yet to respond to lower global food commodity prices. Meat, poultry, and fish prices eased 0.3% (9.3% yoy), weighed by lower pork and poultry prices, offsetting higher prices for mutton. Non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 0.1% (9.1% yoy) with lower prices for coffee/hot drinks. Price rises for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices continued (0.4% mom, 8.9% yoy) likely linked to rising wage costs.

The dynamic of widespread price rises looks to be slowing. About 48% of items (49% of expenditure weight) rose in July, but this was compared to 51% of items seeing price falls (46% of weigh). It may be that the cyclone premium for retail prices is unwinding. Otherwise, it suggests that softening demand conditions and greater consumer resistance to paying higher food pricing might be impacting food retail pricing decisions. If the latter is the case, this is encouraging for the future food price inflation outlook (lower).

It is our expectation that increased consumer resistance to paying higher prices and lower global food price inflation sees food price inflation continue to slow from here. However, the risk is that food price inflation does not slow as quickly as the RBNZ would like, with a high hurdle to prospective OCR cuts.

Dwelling rents: edging higher

Rents for the stock measure (more compatible with the CPI rents component) rose 0.4% mom, with the 3-monthly rate of increase ticking up to 1.2%. Annual dwelling rental inflation from the stock component ticked up to 4.1%.

The July flow measure for rents eased 0.1% after the modest 0.1% June, with annual rental inflation up to 4.1%.

Dwelling rents are the largest component in the CPI (weight 10.3%) and in non-tradable CPI prices (17%). Where they are able to, landlords are expected to pass on higher costs to tenants, with persistently high inflation and strong population growth likely to keep annual inflation from this component above 3%.