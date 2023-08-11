'Kiwi kids' climate action messages to be presented to politicians at Parliament'

Friday, 11 August, 2023 - 13:54

The messages from Aotearoa’s young citizens demanding climate action will be presented by Save the Children’s youth ambassadors and Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey to Hon James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change in front of Parliament on Tuesday August 15 at 12.30pm.

More than 150 messages from children and young people aged between 6-22 have been collected as part of Save the Children’s global campaign - Message in a Bottle - which aims to include the experiences and advice from young people around the world on the impact of climate change on their lives and what they’d like leaders to do. It asks children and young people to share their message with decision makers on the change or action they’d like them to take to ensure a better future.

The messages will be presented in recycled plastic bottles at Parliament on Tuesday and received by Minister Shaw before being sent to New York next month where they will be presented to world leaders attending the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

"Children are at the forefront of the climate crisis and will proportionately experience much greater impacts over their lifetime than the adults currently making decisions. It’s crucial our tamariki and rangatahi are heard by decision makers," says Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

Other politicians in attendance include (to date): Hon David Parker, Minister for the Environment (Labour) and Matt Doocey (National).

Also in attendance: Local school children; Save the Children CEO Heidi Coetzee, Board members and staff.