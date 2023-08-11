Community feedback encouraged on management of local cemeteries - QLDC

Friday, 11 August, 2023 - 16:41

The framework for having a welcoming and accessible space for remembering loved ones in our local cemeteries is due for review.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey encouraged members of the community to consider proposed changes to Council’s existing Cemeteries Bylaw 2017 | KÄ Ture UrupÄ and share their feedback.

"If you’re interested in how we protect and maintain the ten operational cemeteries across our district, please do take the time to have your say," he said.

The proposed changes include:

- Using the terms ‘inter’ or ‘interment’ instead of ‘burial’, as ‘inter’ is the broader, more commonly used industry practice. The definitions of ‘memorial’ and ‘monument’ have also been clarified.

- Clarification on the restrictions and regulation of promotional activities within cemeteries.

- Additional wording around the regulation of vehicle use within cemeteries.

- Further detail around the appointment and function of the Cemeteries Administrator, the

sale of plots, the interment of people without means, and the installation and maintenance of monuments and grave structures.

The review of the Cemeteries Bylaw is separate to the Cemeteries Handbook, which was adopted in 2019.

The bylaw is designed to regulate activities within QLDC owned and operated cemeteries and includes enforcement provisions for non-compliance. The handbook is an operational document that supports the bylaw by providing guidelines, processes, and fees and charges.

"The handbook is not being consulted on within the scope of this latest process. However, the community can still provide their feedback through submissions to the bylaw review which will be considered when the handbook is next reviewed," added Mr Bailey.

To provide feedback on the draft Cemeteries Bylaw 2023| KÄ Ture UrupÄ go to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz before 5.00pm on Monday 11 September. Copies of these proposals can be viewed at Council offices and Libraries district-wide.