Boil water notice issued for Luggate - QLDC

Sunday, 13 August, 2023 - 09:50

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has today issued a precautionary boil water notice to the residents of Luggate, near Wānaka.

This notice affects all properties on the Luggate township water supply, QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager Simon Mason said.

"The notice was issued early this morning after routine testing by Veolia detected a fault with chlorine dosing which they are currently working to repair. Advice from Public Health South in these situations is that all residents and businesses should boil water as a precaution," said Mr Mason.

It is advised to boil all your drinking water for at least one minute for the following:

- Drinking water - including cold beverages and ice-making - Food preparation - including washing uncooked foods such as salad, vegetables, and fruit.

- Preparing baby formula

- Washing food utensils - Brushing your teeth - Pets

"We will issue further advice as the situation changes," he added.