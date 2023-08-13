Urgent action needed to establish a guaranteed infrastructure pipeline - Infrastructure NZ

Sunday, 13 August, 2023 - 15:06

This year’s General Election will be pivotal in shaping New Zealand’s infrastructure future.

"With a national infrastructure deficit exceeding $200 billion, the need for a clear and guaranteed pipeline to guide New Zealand's development is critical," says Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett. "Kiwis are grappling with the scale of our infrastructure issues and it's time for political parties to step up and provide real solutions."

"Infrastructure New Zealand is demanding assurances on how crucial projects will be delivered. We ask those promising these projects - where is your commitment to establishing the pipeline that will turn these promises into reality?"

"There's widespread consensus that New Zealand urgently requires projects to alleviate congestion in Auckland and Wellington, enhance road and rail freight capabilities, bolster resilience in cyclone-prone regions and invest in climate-resilient three-waters infrastructure," says Leggett. "However, the lack of a proper infrastructure pipeline, driven by shifting government priorities and funding uncertainties, is hindering progress."

"The sector needs confidence in a well-defined pipeline, enabling it to prepare and equip the workforce required for upcoming projects. The current boom-bust cycle, where periods of intense activity are followed by uncertainty, leads to a loss of skilled workers to overseas opportunities where the pipeline is more stable."

"Now is the time to rectify this issue if New Zealand is to thrive and maintain its status as a first-world nation."

Infrastructure New Zealand is advocating for a publicly accountable, independent decision-making process that leverages evidence and expertise to predict and plan for the country’s infrastructure requirements.

In its most recent set of pre-election policy papers, Infrastructure New Zealand lays out how the incoming Government could create a more certain infrastructure pipeline for the sector - by minimising the influence of political changes and bringing forward proposed work on the infrastructure priority list. Also released were policy papers on developing climate resilient infrastructure and leveraging digital technologies to build, maintain and use infrastructure assets.

"Politicians hold the responsibility for allocating funds, but the decision-making structure for essential projects needs a significant overhaul. The next Government, regardless of political affiliation, must get this right to ensure New Zealand has sustainable, life-enhancing infrastructure for future generations," says Leggett.